Protests at Columbia over school's decision to suspend student groups over calls for cease-fire

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Students and faculty are protesting at Columbia University on Wednesday over the school's decision to suspend two student groups.

Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace were suspended for the remainder of the fall semester after the university determined their protests for a cease-fire violated school policy.

Hundreds of people gathered on Broadway to march and stand in solidarity of the student groups.

Both of the student groups have been critical of Israel amid the ongoing war with Hamas in the Middle East.

University officials said they organized an "unauthorized event and their rhetoric was "threatening and intimidating" to certain constituencies on campus.

It all comes as the Israeli counter-offensive intensifies in Gaza with the IDF pushing deeper into Gaza City.

The demonstration on campus was organized by professors who are demanding the organization reconsider its positions.

"The ability to experience discomfort is an essential part of the process of learning and building community, I work every day with colleagues who disagree with me on these and other issues," Professor Joseph Howley said. "Our disagreement does not keep me from respecting them, it does not keep us from working together, and I would never ask anyone to censure their speech just because I disagree with it or because our disagreement makes me uncomfortable."

The university reiterated that it respects the right to protest, within its "policies and procedures" and made no apologies for enforcing them.

"The university will not apologize for enforcing its policies and procedures that are in place to create a safe campus community in which core university activities can be conducted without interruption," a Columbia University spokesperson told Eyewitness News.

The school will once again be restricting access to the Morningside campus Wednesday and requiring ID cards for entry.

ALSO READ | Flight forced to return to New York City's JFK Airport due to loose horse

A 747 cargo plane carrying a horse had to dump 20 tons of fuel and return to JFK after the horse escaped its crate inside the plane.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.