Man stabbed with screwdriver aboard 1 train at Columbus Circle subway station

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed with a screwdriver on a subway train in Manhattan Thursday night.

Police say a 61-year-old man was stabbed twice with a screwdriver while riding aboard a southbound 1 train at the Columbus Circle subway station at 59th Street around 9:40 p.m.

The victim was stabbed in the head and face with the metal object and was taken to Mount Sinai West by EMS. He's expected to survive.

The male suspect, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and mask, fled out of the transit system.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.