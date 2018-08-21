Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Traffic
Weather
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Social Superstars
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School Town Hall: Part 3
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4022473" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch Part 3
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Tuesday, August 21, 2018 07:13PM
Related Topics:
community-events
back to school
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
LI schools to enhance safety plans for new academic year
Teachers donate sick days to help cancer patient
Colorado school district switches to 4-day week
Pregnant mom embarrassed after being questioned for shoplifting
More back to school
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Another setback for $40 million Queens library project
T.E.A.L. 5K Walk/Run for Ovarian Cancer in Brooklyn
NYPD holds National Night Out Against Crime
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News