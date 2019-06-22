Community & Events

NYC Pride: Crews paint rainbow crosswalk outside Stonewall Inn

By Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New Yorkers can now walk on a rainbow in Greenwich Village just in time for the Pride March.

DOT crews will paint a rainbow crosswalk Saturday at 6 p.m. onto the iconic intersection of 7th Avenue and Christopher Street to celebrate WorldPride.

It marks the third year in a row the crosswalk near the Stonewall Inn has been painted in a colorful show of support for the LGBT community.

The Stonewall Inn was declared a national monument to honor gay rights in 2016. This year marks 50 years since the Stonewall uprising fueled the fire for a global LGBTQ movement.

We invite you to watch our special "ABC 7 Celebrates World Pride NYC" on Saturday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m. hosted by Ken Rosato on Channel 7. Then join our team of Ken, Lauren Glassberg, Sam Champion and Kemberly Richardson for live coverage of WorldPride NYC 2019 on Channel 7 and abc7NY.com beginning Sunday, June 30 beginning at 12:00 p.m. Find more Pride stories from this year and year's past at abc7NY.com/pride.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsgreenwich villagemanhattannew york citynyc pride marchgaygay rightsthe stonewall inn
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: Mom, 2 children found dead on Staten Island
ICE plans to arrest more than 2,040 undocumented immigrants
What to do if ICE agents show up at your door
9 killed in skydiving plane crash in Hawaii
LI high school teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Deli worker, about to be a dad, fatally stabbed outside bodega
2 children among 9 hurt when SUV jumps curb, overturns in NYC
Show More
Scantily-clad creatives trek to Coney Island for Mermaid Parade
Man arrested after woman jumps from window to escape brutal rape
92-year-old gets diploma from NJ high school, after not graduating due to WWII
AccuWeather: Dry, beautiful weekend
1 arrested after parents try to push their way into NJ graduation
More TOP STORIES News