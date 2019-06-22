NYC Pride: Crews paint rainbow crosswalk outside Stonewall Inn

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New Yorkers can now walk on a rainbow in Greenwich Village just in time for the Pride March.
DOT crews will paint a rainbow crosswalk Saturday at 6 p.m. onto the iconic intersection of 7th Avenue and Christopher Street to celebrate WorldPride.
It marks the third year in a row the crosswalk near the Stonewall Inn has been painted in a colorful show of support for the LGBT community.
The Stonewall Inn was declared a national monument to honor gay rights in 2016. This year marks 50 years since the Stonewall uprising fueled the fire for a global LGBTQ movement.
We invite you to watch our special "ABC 7 Celebrates World Pride NYC" on Saturday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m. hosted by Ken Rosato on Channel 7. Then join our team of Ken, Lauren Glassberg, Sam Champion and Kemberly Richardson for live coverage of WorldPride NYC 2019 on Channel 7 and abc7NY.com beginning Sunday, June 30 beginning at 12:00 p.m. Find more Pride stories from this year and year's past at abc7NY.com/pride.
