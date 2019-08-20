Community & Events

El Paso man who lost wife in mass shooting gets new SUV from community

By ABC7.com staff
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man who lost his wife in the mass shooting at a Walmart earlier this month is getting some help from his community.

Antonio Basco buried his wife Saturday and invited the public to attend the funeral.

Sometime that night, his blue SUV was reportedly stolen. It was found badly damaged the next morning.

A Ford dealership stepped in to help. Workers there gave him a new SUV the same color as the one he had shared with his late wife.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsel paso shootingtexasshootingshooting rampageu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who killed Anguilla hotel worker calls ordeal 'a nightmare'
Police: Woman raped after being dragged under LIRR train trestle
11-year-old NJ boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister
NJ Transit reunites homeless man with family after 24 years apart
Search on for man, woman after cab driver stabbed in NYC
Man charged in alleged anti-black stabbing attack on NYC subway
Epstein's former cellmate alleges threats from prison guards
Show More
Passenger falls out of NJ Transit train after wrong door opens
7 On Your Side Investigates: Woman trapped in her home overnight
Lawyer: LI doctor with cache of weapons did not threaten wife
Teens accused of spraying fire extinguisher into Brooklyn stores
Video shows students giving Nazi salute, singing Nazi song
More TOP STORIES News