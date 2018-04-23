IN OUR BACKYARD

LOOP NYC art installation lets public light up Broadway

LOOP, an immersive art installation, lets the public activate flipbook-style musical movies on their very own.

By Emily Sowa and Alex Meier
GARMENT DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) --
Move over, Hamilton! A different kind of musical is lighting up Broadway.

LOOP, an immersive art installation on 38th Street and Broadway, lets the public activate flipbook-style musical movies on their very own, according to the Garment District's website.

From the outside, the installation looks like a cluster of gigantic LED-lit cylinders. Yet once a person sits inside a cylinder, he or she can pump a lever, which brings it to life.

The pumping lets the cylinder spin, creating animated fairytale loops accompanied by a flickering strobe effect and music.

The speed of the animation, frequency of lights, and tempo of the music all depend on how quickly participates move the levers.

The installation was inspired a 19th-century toy, the zoetrope. Just like LOOP, the toy produced the illusion of motion when rotated.

LOOP is free and open to the public through March 31.

