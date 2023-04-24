WATCH: Group of bears merrily plays on Farmington woman's trampoline

We can hardly bear the cuteness of this Spring playdate, but prefer to watch from a safe distance.

FARMINGTON, Connecticut (WABC) -- A group of bears had somewhat of a "family reunion" recently in Connecticut.

Video shows five bears merrily playing on a trampoline in a Farmington backyard.

The woman who captured the footage says this isn't the first time her friends paid her a visit.

We can hardly bear the cuteness of this Spring playdate, but prefer to watch from a safe distance.

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.