Community & Events

Santa's helpers bring brews, baked goods, and dazzling decorations to the Empire State Building

By Emily Sowa
1 / 14

Holiday cheer is in full swing at the Empire State Building
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Holiday cheer is in full swing at the Empire State Building as the iconic landmark unveils local pop-up vendors, over-the-top decorations, and plans for musical performances through the end of the year.

The building's Fifth Avenue Lobby windows are adorned with holiday scenes that feature gold, glitter, and candy landscapes to honor the most wonderful time of the year.

Holiday cheer is in full swing at the Empire State Building


The spectacular windows are complemented by the landmarked, Art Deco lobby's holiday lights, wreaths, and a towering Christmas tree.

Holiday cheer is in full swing at the Empire State Building


Visitors who pass through the Fifth Avenue Lobby from Monday through Friday will also be greeted by holiday tunes performed by professional pianists from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

"The joy of the holiday season can be felt in every corner of our reimagined Observatory Experience, from awe-inspiring decorations to our festive pop-up vendors," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. "We are excited to welcome visitors to an authentic, magical experience during the most wonderful time of the year."

Every weekend through the end of November, the Empire State Building will sell special brews -- including its own "View From the Top" Hazy IPA sold exclusively on the 86th Floor Observatory -- in partnership with Craft+Carry and Five Boroughs Brewing Co.

Holiday cheer is in full swing at the Empire State Building


Then as of Dec. 2, Cookie DO Confections, NYC-based edible cookie dough and cookie company, will take the 86th Floor as the December pop-up vendor. Cookie DO will offer six holidays and NYC-themed treats from the special 90th Anniversary cart for the first three weekends in December.

Holiday cheer is in full swing at the Empire State Building


A giant menorah greets guests as they enter the Empire State Building Observatory Experience, and a holiday photo opportunity on the Northeast corner of the 86th Floor Observatory also allows guests to take their annual holiday portraits with the most iconic, authentic NYC backdrop.

Decorations will remain on display in the lobby and throughout the Observatory Experience through Jan. 6.

Holiday cheer is in full swing at the Empire State Building


The building's world-famous tower lights will shine throughout the holiday season with special lightings for Thanksgiving, Chanukah, Christmas, and New Year's Eve.

Holiday cheer is in full swing at the Empire State Building


More information about the Empire State Building can be found online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citymanhattanfyi holidaysholiday lightsempire state buildingholidayholiday specialshare your holidaysin our backyardtouristchristmasholiday traveltourismoriginals
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
13-year-old shot in neck while walking to school in NYC
1 dead as flames tear through 2-story home in NJ
Man attacked on number 6 subway train on Upper East Side
WWE wrestler attacked during match at Barclays Center
Malcolm X daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC
Group drags man out of wheelchair, punching and robbing him in Bronx
'GMA's' Michael Strahan to go to space aboard Blue Origin
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Cold and windy
Weather or Not: Lee's Thanksgiving travel and parade forecast
Thanksgiving travel: What to know ahead of the holiday
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade: Balloon inflation, street closures & more
Stores open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2021
More TOP STORIES News