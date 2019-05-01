Community & Events

'World War II Weekend' on Long Island: The Museum of American Armor to pay tribute to 75th anniversary of D-Day

OLD BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) -- The Museum of American Armor will introduce enemy armor into its presentation as they observe the 75th anniversary of D-Day during "World War II Weekend" on Long Island.

Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. inside Old Bethpage Village Restoration, a replica German sturmgeschütz assault tank will be joined by scores of military living historians who will operate Allied tanks, halftracks, armored cars and artillery in field exercises that recall an era when democracy faced a mortal threat.

World War II Encampment Weekend will also challenge youngsters with mock field exercises, while reenactors present uniforms, tactics and weapons of that era against a backdrop of an armor parade that rivals the newsreels of 75 years ago.

Admission is $14 for adults, $8 for children (5-12), seniors (60+), handicapped, volunteer firefighters and veterans (please provide ID).

For more information, go to www.museumofamericanarmor.org or friend them on Facebook.
