WABC-TV, Hispanic Federation and Univision have joined forces to raise awareness about voter registration as part of National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday.Volunteers are working together to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities to reach tens of thousands of voters who may not register otherwise.Make The Road NY and the Hispanic Federation are holding a large registration drive on National Voter Registration Day. The event will be held outside MRNY offices 92-10 Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, Queens.If you need to register to vote, please swing by between 3:00 p.m. -7: 00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 25th.Call 866-OUR-VOTE for answers to common questions about registering to vote.Can I register to vote online? Can I still register and vote? Get answers to these and other commonly asked questions about registering to vote, voting, and elections in your state.----------