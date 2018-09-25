COMMUNITY & EVENTS

National Voter Registration Day: Get questions answered and sign up to vote!

The drive is being held from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
WABC-TV, Hispanic Federation and Univision have joined forces to raise awareness about voter registration as part of National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday.
VOTER REGISTRATION DRIVE ON SEPTEMBER 25TH IN JACKSON HEIGHTS
Volunteers are working together to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities to reach tens of thousands of voters who may not register otherwise.

Make The Road NY and the Hispanic Federation are holding a large registration drive on National Voter Registration Day. The event will be held outside MRNY offices 92-10 Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, Queens.

If you need to register to vote, please swing by between 3:00 p.m. -7: 00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 25th.

QUESTIONS ABOUT REGISTRATION?

Call 866-OUR-VOTE for answers to common questions about registering to vote.
OR VISIT NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAY HERE!

LEARN ABOUT VOTING IN YOUR STATE
Can I register to vote online? Can I still register and vote? Get answers to these and other commonly asked questions about registering to vote, voting, and elections in your state.

