Community & Events

New York City selects design team to create Rep. Shirley Chisholm statue in Prospect Park

By Eyewitness News
PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New York City has selected a design team to create a new statue inside a Brooklyn park for Shirley Chisholm.

Renowned artists Amanda Williams and Olalekan Jeyifous will create a monument to the former New York congresswoman in Prospect Park.

Chisholm was the first black woman to serve in the House of Representatives.

The 40-foot lace-like steel structure will include Chisholm's image and the U.S. Capitol dome.

The monument will also be set in an amphitheater with bronze seats engraved with the names of other pioneering women.

This is the fifth statue that has been commissioned under the new public arts initiative She Built NYC.

The monument will be located at the Parkside entrance to the park and is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsprospect parkbrooklynnew york citystatueprospect park
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 13 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News