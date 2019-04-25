New York City selects design team to create Rep. Shirley Chisholm statue in Prospect Park

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New York City has selected a design team to create a new statue inside a Brooklyn park for Shirley Chisholm.
Renowned artists Amanda Williams and Olalekan Jeyifous will create a monument to the former New York congresswoman in Prospect Park.
Chisholm was the first black woman to serve in the House of Representatives.
The 40-foot lace-like steel structure will include Chisholm's image and the U.S. Capitol dome.
The monument will also be set in an amphitheater with bronze seats engraved with the names of other pioneering women.
This is the fifth statue that has been commissioned under the new public arts initiative She Built NYC.
The monument will be located at the Parkside entrance to the park and is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
