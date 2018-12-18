One pair of Salvation Army kettle ringers are showing off their moves this holiday season for a good cause.A crowd gathered in front of Macy's flagship store in New York City on Tuesday and all eyes and cellphones were on Shawn and Thomas.The pair is one of many Salvation Army bell ringers around the world who hit the streets to raise money for the organization. But this happy duo is pretty unique -- they have killer dance moves that make everyone smile.It's hard to believe, but Thomas admits he doesn't like dancing in public. You would never know, his two-step and bop are on point.Shawn played basketball as a kid at the Salvation Army near his home, and as an adult, decided to serve with the organization. The men are first-year cadets and once they graduate, they will join the ranks of other officers.The kettle campaign features the signature red metal container and is a huge fundraiser. Each year, the kettles start showing up in cities right around Thanksgiving and stay up through Christmas Eve.The tradition dates back to 1891 in San Francisco, where Salvation Army Capt. Jospeh McFee was looking for a way to raise money for the poor during the holidays.Last year in NYC, Long Island and seven counties upstate, people donated $1.7 million. This year, the goal is $2 million.----------