There is fracture in the third annual Women's March in New York City this weekend as two divided groups are planning two different events.Over the past several years, the Women's March has tackled everything from equal pay to sexual harassment to reproductive rights.This Saturday in New York City, there will be no shortage of options for women hoping to turn out to fight for their rights."We have one march this year, it's on the Upper West Side," said Katherine Siemionko with the Women's March Alliance. "There's an additional rally as well."That additional rally will take place at 10 a.m. in Foley Square because the groups behind both events can't seem to unite.The group behind the rally is called Women's March NYC -- a local offshoot of the national group -- whose leaders have been accused of anti-Semitism.One of the leaders, Tamika Mallory, appeared on "The View" this week to defend her praise for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan."I didn't call him 'The Greatest of All Time,' because of his rhetoric, I called him the greatest of all time because of what he's done in the black community," Mallory said.Now the group marching in New York, the Women's March Alliance, is distancing themselves from that."Just like in prior Civil Rights movements, when you had Martin Luther King and Malcolm X, there are different flavors of the Women's March," Siemionko said.The Women's March Alliance now has at least 85,000 people registered. Their event will start at 11 a.m. on Central Park West and 72nd Street and will head down through Columbus Circle and finish on West 44th Street.Meanwhile, the rally from Women's March NYC will host Gloria Steinem, the New York Immigration Coalition and at least one progressive Jewish group, arguing that detractors just seek to weaken the whole movement."Who's gonna gain from that?" said Rosalina Petchesky with NYC Jewish Voice for Peace. "The right wing? Donald Trump? I will say, certain right-wing Jewish organizations."Either way, there will be two distinct events in New York this weekend with women and for women -- but on opposite sides of the city.