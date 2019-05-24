Community & Events

Red Bull's amazing helicopter that flips, dives and rolls

(Red Bull Content Pool)

JONES BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- The Red Bull Aerobatic Helicopter is the only helicopter fit for aerobatics including flying upside down, flips, rolls and more!

The original model was built in 1967 as the first lightweight helicopter in the world.

The version appearing at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach was built in 1984 and used in the oil fields of the Gulf of Mexico before making its home amongst The Flying Bulls, a group of aviation enthusiasts with a great passion for rare historical airplanes and helicopters.
The Red Bull Aerobatic Helicopter can flip forward and backward, do barrel rolls, loops, vertical climbs, nose dives, and more in a matter of seconds.

Four skydivers from the Red Bull Air Force for the show.

