Rescuers honored for saving driver on Long Island

LONG ISLAND -- A big honor for the rescuers who jumped into action to save a driver who had a heart attack on Long Island.

Bob Short went into cardiac arrest and crashed on a lawn in Selden back in February.

Queens firefighter Cliff Lesmeister was off-duty at the time, but he, along with members of the Selden EMS company, saved his life.

Lesmeister broke the car window and performed CPR on Short.

He was taken to Stony Brook University Heart Institute for further treatment.

Short was able to leave the hospital on March 12th.

For their life-saving actions, Lesmeister and EMS worker Olivia Horner received the "Heart Saver Community Award."

