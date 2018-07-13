American Idol Host and Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest spent the day with some budding radio and television professionals in Philadelphia.He stopped by his "Seacrest Studio" built inside Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to have some fun.The kids here cleared their rooms and Seacrest brought a special guest to celebrate the seventh anniversary of Seacrest studios.Seacrest told the kids to welcome the one and only Camilla Cabello.It looked and sounded like a regular broadcast between Ryan Seacrest and a pop superstar.Cabello sang a few notes for the crowd."Never so many people in my life in a crowd and stuff," said 10-year-old Jonuel.The state of the art dual radio and Tv Seacrest Studio is celebrating its 7th year of operation in Philly.When Seacrest isn't hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan airing every morning on ABC, or American Idol or the radio, he turns his attention to charity." I thought if we could create this universe of fun, at a place where they could gather and be creative that might give them the motivation to move around and something to look forward to each and every day and every week," said Seacrest.That plan worked especially for 22-year-old Arianna.Her mom, Valerie Aston said, "This is what she looks forward to when we're coming to CHOP she doesn't talk about the doctors' procedures or surgeries she just talks about what she's going to sing for karaoke it's opened up a world for her that would've never existed without this."Seacrest says in the future that he would like to link all of the Seacrest studio broadcast studios together so that programming and be shared through 10 hospitals across the country.----------