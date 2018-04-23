NEW YORK BOTANICAL GARDEN, Bronx (WABC) --The Orchid Show is at the New York Botanical Garden for the 16th year in a row. The Orchid Show showcases thousands of orchids in the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, featuring a series of installations crafted by Daniel Ost. One of the world's leading floral artists, Ost uses flowers as a means of expression. His large-scale artworks complement the architecture of the building while creating unique and dazzling designs of color and texture.
Walk through living sculptures of stunning flowers and take pictures of all the unique plants. The New York Botanical Garden also offers an evening affair for adults 21 and over called 'Orchid Evenings'. Stroll through The Orchid Show in the lush conservatory while music, dance, and unmatched beauty. Perfect for date night!
The Orchid Show is now open to the public at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx. The show runs through Sunday, April 22, 2018.
