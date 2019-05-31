Destination Summer: only on ABC7NY!

NEW YORK -- It's time to get out and enjoy all the New York Metro area has to offer in warm weather! Join Eyewitness News Meteorologist Amy Freeze for our annual half-hour special, "Destination: Summer" as we highlight some great activities that are definitely worth a visit this summer.First off, we give you a primer of NYC's newest must see neighborhood-Hudson Yards on Manhattan's west side. Built from the ground up, it's culture, commerce and cuisine all rolled into one. Take a stroll in Mercado Little Spain, created by renowned chef Jose Andres, featuring authentic food and drink from one of the richest culinary countries in the world, check out the newest art venue The Shed, a movable structure showcasing artists from many different genres, and of course Hudson Yards' centerpiece, The Vessel an interactive sculpture free and open to the public to explore.No summer is complete without a road trip, right? We take you to Kalahari Resort in the Poconos, just 2 hours from New York, it's the ultimate family vacation destination with hair-raising water slides, outdoor climbing adventures, diverse dining and a world class spa.Closer to home, we go to Williamsburg Brooklyn and beautiful Domino Park, a 5-acre green getaway on the banks of the East River. Built on the site of the landmark Domino Sugar refinery, the park offers summer fun at it's finest, plus, Tacocina, Danny Meyer's newest waterfront restaurant. Not to be outdone in the refreshment department, The Republic of Booza, also in Williamsburg, is an unusual ice cream store offering a type of ice cream that was developed over 500 years ago in the Mideast.And if you haven't been to the Bronx Zoo in a while, now is the time! Their Dinosaur Safari Ride is like a trip back in time where guests can travel over 2 acres, meeting life-size animatronic dinosaurs up close and personal. And there's also something new at the Aquarium on Coney Island- at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! visitors can go below the surface and meet the amazing sharks, rays, turtles and other sea creatures that that live in the waters surrounding New York.