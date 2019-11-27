Community & Events

Winter's Eve celebration and New York City's first tree lighting set for Monday

FILE Photo from 2018 tree lighting during Winter's Eve at Lincoln Square on the Upper West Side in New York City. (Walter Wlodarczyk via Winter's Eve)

LINCOLN SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York's largest holiday festival, Winter's Eve at Lincoln Square, is back to ring in the season for the 20th year!

The festivities begin with Lincoln Square's Upper West Side tree lighting ceremony at Dante Park between 5:30 p.m.and 6:00 p.m. on Monday (December 2).

The fun continues until 9:00pm (rain or shine!) with free entertainment, family fun, outdoor food tastings and more in public spaces, in select indoor venues and along the sidewalks of Lincoln Square, the gateway to the Upper West Side, from The Shops at Columbus Circle to 70th Street - on and around Broadway.

This year's headliner is Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes.

Spector was born and raised in Spanish Harlem. She formed The Ronettes while she was still a teenager and released her first record in 1961. She went on to produce a string of Grammy Award-winning songs including "Walking in the Rain," "Do I Love You," "Baby I Love You," "The Best Part of Breaking Up," "I Can Hear Music," and of course, the international number one smash hit "Be My Baby."

WABC Meteorologist Amy Freeze will be there to help kick off the festivities, which will be streamed live on abc7NY.com, our app and broadcast during Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
You'll find more information at winterseve.nyc and you can download a printable program here!

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslincoln squaremanhattannew york cityholidaychristmaswinters eve
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dead kittens and cats found in trash chute, LI man arrested
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Everything you need to know
Sneak Peek: Look inside the first new Toys 'R' Us in NJ
CeFaan Kim's hilarious attempt at pumpkin pie
Fire burns through restaurant, apartments in Brooklyn
2 women struck by hit-and-run driver on Long Island
NJ hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
Show More
NJ farm raises over 7,000 turkeys annually since 1948
Thanksgiving getaway: Record travel numbers expected
AccuWeather: Showers and breezy
Will they fly? Wind threatens Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons
Thanksgiving mass transit: What you need to know
More TOP STORIES News