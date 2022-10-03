A borough-wide composting program will start in Queens, making it the largest in the country

QUEENS (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Sanitation will launch the largest curbside composting program in the country.

The city is kicking off a weekly curbside organics collection in Queens.

It's the first borough-wide collection of food and yard waste program.

The compost will be picked up on the same day as recycling.

The pilot program will run for about three months and then pause for the winter before resuming in late March.

