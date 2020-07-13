Traffic

2 officers hurt in crash on Belt Parkway in Coney Island

By Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two police officers were injured in a crash on the Belt Parkway in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

The officers' cruiser was involved in the crash in the westbound lanes at Shell Road just after 5 a.m. Monday.

Two officers, assigned to the 60th Precinct, were taken to the hospital for neck and back injuries.

Details on their conditions are not yet available.

