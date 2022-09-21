Mother indicted on murder charges in drowning deaths of 3 children at Coney Island beach

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A mother accused of drowning her three children at a beach on Coney Island has been indicted on murder charges by a grand jury on Tuesday.

Erin Merdy, 30, now faces one count of first degree murder and nine counts of second degree murder.

Merdy is accused of drowning her three children, 7-year-old Zachery Merdy, 4-year-old Liliana Stephens-Merdy, and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev.

Police reportedly have surveillance video of Merdy walking her children to the ocean on the morning of September 12.

Merdy is expected to face arraignment before the New York State Supreme Court in the coming weeks.

