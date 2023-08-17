NYC Council to hold oversight hearing on congestion pricing; rideshare drivers plan to rally

Derick Waller has more on the city council's plans regarding congestion pricing.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A New York City Council committee will hold an oversight hearing on congestion pricing on Thursday.

MTA leaders are expected to talk about the controversial plan to toll drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street.

Congestion pricing is the rare issue that has united both Republicans and Democrats in opposition, at least if you live in New Jersey.

The tolls are not set to take effect until next spring at the earliest, but the infrastructure is already being constructed.

Drivers could have to pay as much as $23 a day to drive on local streets in Midtown and Lower Manhattan, and all that money from the tolls would fund MTA capital improvements.

Thursday, the MTA transit president will discuss the agency's fiscal outlook with members of New York City Council.

There's a pro-congestion pricing rally planned ahead of it.

Then later, the MTA's Traffic Mobility Review Board will hold its second meeting, hashing out the details, all while New Jersey lawmakers craft their lawsuit.

"The New York's MTA told the federal government in black and white in their own report that congestion tax will lead to new traffic patterns including massive car traffic at the Holland and Lincoln Tunnels and a surge in traffic right here at the George Washington Bridge, that truck traffic will also spike in New York's outer boroughs," said Rep. Josh Gottheimer, (D) New Jersey.

It's not just drivers who are going to feel this congestion tax.

If you ever take a taxi or an Uber, that toll could get passed on to you. Rideshare drivers plan to rally Thursday afternoon in Lower Manhattan for an exemption.

