Supporters of congestion pricing set to rally in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Supporters of congestion pricing in Manhattan plan to rally on Thursday.

Congestion pricing will become a reality for New Yorkers pockets and that's why tolling gantries have already been installed at Columbus Circle and 61st Street.

But the big question is, when will the rollout of ticketing drivers go into effect?

Some roadblocks could slow down the MTA's initial plan.

The agency previously said it could start this spring, as soon as mid-April or as late as early June.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit is sitting in New Jersey courts against congestion pricing is expected to get underway, on April 3.

A federal judge in Newark still has to rule on whether it gets a green light by June. The MTA tells us in part, "congestion pricing can't come fast enough given the amount of critical investment in mass transit that is ready to proceed."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also weighed in on the conversation, saying the city should have a greater voice in the congestion pricing roll out.

"So, what I argue is that the state should have given the authorization to the city. These are our streets. We should have had the right to move forward in the city to implement this," Adams said. "And I think we would have had a different version. We'd have taken so much more into account. But I don't, I do not have a say so in this. This is not, although it's our street, it is being controlled by the MTA and their determination."

It appears these lawsuits against congestion pricing will set the timetable for when drivers will be charged.

Later Thursday morning, state legislators in favor of the first-in-the-nation-plan are expected to gather, calling on Albany for more dollars for public transit.

There will also be four public hearings. They will be accessible online at these dates and times:

Thursday, Feb. 29, at 6 p.m.

Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m.

Monday, March 4, at 10 a.m.

Monday, March 4, at 6 p.m.

