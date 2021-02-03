She couldn't wait! Connecticut baby born in front seat of car during nor'easter

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10255228" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres reports on a woman charged after alleged reckless actions led to her driving her truck off a retaining wall and into the Long Island Sound.

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- A baby in Connecticut just couldn't wait to born.Kaitlyn and David Vacchina had just pulled their car into Backus Hospital in Norwich during the height of the snowstorm on Monday, when the baby decided it was time.David Vacchina got out of the car, rain to the emergency department shouting that his wife was having a baby.But when he and the hospital staff reached the parking lot, his wife had already given birth in the front seat of their car.Kaitlyn and David named the healthy newborn girl Molly Joyce.The newborn will soon be going home to an older sister, 2-year-old Adalyn.----------