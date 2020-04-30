Coronavirus News: CT teacher caring for newborn while family recovers from COVID-19

coronavirus connecticut

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Connecticut teacher is taking care of a newborn baby boy as his family recovers from COVID-19, according to Getty.

Luciana Lira, 42, who teaches English as a second language at Hart Magnet Elementary School in Stamford, became a temporary guardian for the newborn who was delivered prematurely by emergency C-section.

Baby Neysel was born on April 2, five weeks early and healthy but unable to go home because his mother Zully, father Marvin and 7-year-old brother Junior had all tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Getty.

Zully, a Guatemalan immigrant currently seeking asylum, was reportedly gravely ill when she was transported to Stamford Hospital via ambulance.

She was intubated on a ventilator for several weeks and is now recovering at home after being released on April 25.

She remained in critical condition until a plasma antibody trial appeared to greatly improve her condition, according to Getty.

Lira will continue to care for the baby until the family, in quarantine inside their sub-divided house, has tested negative and is fully recovered.

Getty reports that the family told Lira there was no one in the country who could help them and had listed her as their emergency contact.

Zully has yet to hold her baby.

Lira is Junior's bilungual/ESL teacher and continues to teach remotely.

The ambulance was paid for by the immigrant advocacy organization Building One Community, which is also assisting the family with food and supplies during their quarantine.

(All photos by John Moore/Getty Images)

