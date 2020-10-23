Coronavirus Updates: Connecticut identifies 19 'red alert' cities and towns

There are now 19 cities and towns on the weekly list that now have the option of rolling back the state's third phase of reopening. Residents there are also being urged to wear masks, socially distance, frequently wash their hands, stay home if they're over 65, cancel gatherings and events with nonrelatives, and get tested regularly, even if they're healthy.
Two other southeastern Connecticut communities, East Lyme and Preston, were removed from the list, while Groton, Lisbon, Waterford, Plainfield and Salem were added. In other parts of the state, East Hartford, Norwalk, Fairfield, Prospect and Waterbury were identified as red alert communities.
Besides Norwich and New London, Sprague, Windham, Canterbury, Griswold and Montville in eastern Connecticut remained on the list, as well as Hartford and Danbury.
As of Thursday, the statewide positive rate was 2.3%, with 232 people in the hospital, an increase of 19 since Wednesday. Lamont noted that is far fewer than during the height of the pandemic in Connecticut, when there were about 2,000 hospitalizations.
Murphy in isolation, discourages inter-state travel
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will remain in quarantine and self-isolation due to coming into contact with someone who had coronavirus. He says he will test twice more on Saturday and Monday before returning to public life. The governor also discouraged residents from inter-state travel as positivity in the state is above 5%.
Lowest rents in nearly a decade in Manhattan
The average monthly rent fell below $3,000 for the first time in nearly a decade in Manhattan, according to a study by StreetEasy. The new city report has revealed that the median asking prices for rent in Manhattan have dropped to $2,990, for the first time since 2011.
Movie theaters reopen in most parts of NY
Movie theaters will reopen, with restrictions, in parts of New York, including Long Island on Friday. However, New York City is not yet included in the reopening plan. Theaters can only open in counties with COVID-19 positivity rates below 2%, and theaters will operate at 25% capacity with no more than 50 people.
Debt collection scams on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic
The Federal Trade Commission reports it is already seeing an increase in debt-related complaints, either from abusive collection tactics or from scammers. If you get a call from someone saying you owe them money, but you cannot recall the debt or maybe it is something you already paid off, there are some things you can do to make sure it is not a scam. Get some basic contact information, like the debt collector's name, the company name and the mailing address and phone number of the company.
FDA approves Gilead's remdesivir to treat COVID-19
The US Food and Drug Administration approved remdesivir for the treatment of coronavirus infection, the drug's maker, Gilead Sciences, said Thursday. The drug, sold under the brand name Veklury, has been used under emergency use authorization. It is the first drug to be approved for treating Covid-19.
Santa Claus won't greet kids at Macy's flagship store
Macy's said Santa Claus won't be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. More than a quarter of a million people come to see Santa at Macy's in New York each year, the company said, making it hard to create a safe environment during a pandemic. Before taking a picture with the jolly old man, crowds walk in tight quarters through a maze-like Santaland that's filled with Christmas trees, running toy trains and elves in green costumes. Santa also won't be showing up at its Chicago and San Francisco stores, which have similar Santalands. But he will still appear at the end of the televised Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, the company said.
Hot spot restrictions lift in some parts of New York City
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced changes to New York's coronavirus red zones Wednesday, allowing for some restaurants to begin offering indoor dining again on Thursday. Cuomo said the positivity rate is dropping in some areas, enabling the state to lift some restrictions in certain areas. In Brooklyn, the red zones remained, but there were movements within the orange zone. Red and orange zones were eliminated in Queens based on progress made over the last two weeks -- that area is now all yellow zone.
Texas woman dies from COVID-19 on airplane, officials say
A Dallas-area woman died due to COVID-19 while on a flight home from Las Vegas in July, a Dallas County official said. The Dallas County Health and Human Services first reported the death in the news release Sunday. The woman was in her 30s and had "underlying high risk health conditions," Dallas County said in a news release. She was reportedly on a Spirit Airlines flight July 24 when she became unresponsive, spokeswoman for Albuquerque International Sunport Stephanie Kitts told CNN.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
