Society

Longtime NYC barbershop closing due to the pandemic

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan -- A longtime barbershop in the East Village is closing because of the pandemic.

Astor Place Hairstylists says it has been impossible to turn a profit, even since reopening in July.

The shop has weathered tough times before during its 75-year history, but with added expenses and fewer customers, the plan now is to shut down before Thanksgiving.

"We tried to make a go of it...we need more than this to cover the expenses and the money. It flows out like water," said Paul Vezza.

ALSO READ | Iconic NYC bookstore pens emotional plea for help amid pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

A New York bookstore has survived the Great Depression and two World Wars, but are now in danger of going out of business due to the pandemic.



The shop's customers over the years include Robert DeNiro, Kevin Bacon, and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

ALSO READ | Iconic Grand Central restaurant suspends operations due to COVID-19

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyeast villagenew york citymanhattancoronavirus new york citycoronavirusstore closingcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stray bullet kills 20-year-old college student visiting New York City
VP Pence's chief of staff, top adviser both test positive for coronavirus
Man rescued after sidewalk collapses in the Bronx
Subway shove suspect facing other charges, incident under investigation
Lines stretch for blocks as New Yorkers begin early voting
NJ sees highest daily COVID-19 case increase since May
How one group is helping kids play soccer safely during the pandemic
Show More
What could become Zeta forms in the Caribbean, could impact NYC area
AccuWeather: Cooler with clouds and sun
Giant 'murder hornets' vacuumed out of nest
Trump votes in Fla. before rallies; Biden focuses on Pa.
Early voting in NY: What you need to know
More TOP STORIES News