Construction workers freed after trench collapse in Poughkeepsie

By Eyewitness News
POUGHKEEPSIE, Dutchess County (WABC) -- Two construction workers were freed after a trench collapsed on them in Dutchess County, according to emergency officials.

The incident happened on Dwight Street in Poughkeepsie.

Emergency officials say the teams secured the sides of the trench and removed the dirt around the two men, so they could be rescued. The two workers were trapped up to their waists, but were conscious and alert.

The emergency call came in shortly after 2 p.m.

We will update you when we have more information.

