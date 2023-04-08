2 men accused of stealing cooking oil from Nassau County restaurants 9 times

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Two more men on Long Island have been arrested for stealing cooking oil from Nassau County restaurants.

On Thursday, Suffolk County police arrested Hector Castrol-Espinal, who they say stole cooking oil from Chick-fil-A in Huntington Station multiple times this year.

The following day, police arrested Melvin Howell and Rodney Lofton in connection with similar crimes.

Officials say these two men stole oil from nine restaurants:

Leonard's Palazzo in Great Neck

Stresa Restaurant in Manhasset

IHOP in Manhasset

Monster Crab in Carle Place

Fyhre Hibachi Sushi Lounge Restaurant in Carle Place

Mint in Garden City

The Cheesecake Factory in Westbury

Chick-fil-A in Westbury

Benihana Restaurant in Westbury

Authorities say they found a white Isuzu box truck matching the description of a vehicle involved in these burglaries.

The two suspects were taken into custody and charged with multiple cunts of Petit Larceny and Grand Larceny, as well as other related charges.

Police say Espinal, the man who was arrested for the oil burglaries in Suffolk County, stole from the restaurant on five separate occasions since January.

He siphoned oil into a rented truck and then resold the oil, authorities say.

It turns out the oil can be used for a host of other things besides cooking -- such as in products that use biodiesel.

"The oil is re-processed and sold at a cheaper rate, either to be used for cooking oil or sometimes heating, or used in cosmetics or other uses for the re-processed oil," said Suffolk County Police Department Deputy Chief William Scrima said.

Police say it's a frustrating and escalating problem which they suspect is rising just like inflation. Companies like E.S.I in Yaphank that process cooking oil stand to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars as the prices go up and thieves ramp up their illegal trade.

One-hundred pounds of cooking oil goes for up to $62 as of March 31, which is up from $59 this time last year. In June of 2019 it was $25.

A business in New Jersey is even tracking the thefts in the Garden State.

Authorities believe more businesses have been targeted. If anyone believes they have been a victim of the crime, make a police report by calling 631-852-COPS.

READ ALSO| 'Swatting' threats target dozens of school districts in New York

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.