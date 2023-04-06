New photos of suspect wanted in shooting of rookie NYPD officer in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD released new photos of the man they say shot a rookie NYPD officer in Queens who was responding to an altercation on a bus.

The 22-year-old officer was shot in the hip on Wednesday and underwent surgery at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he is still recovering Thursday. The shooting apparently shattered the officer's bone and nicked a major artery.

The gunman remains at large and a manhunt is underway. Police have offered a $10,000 reward for his capture.

Aiding in that effort are new close up photos of the suspected gunman's face. Another picture shows a distinctive tattoo that says, "Jocelyn."

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. when an MTA bus driver on Jamaica Avenue flagged down two officers and told them a man was arguing with another passenger over a seat.

When police officers approached the bus, the man attempted to exit the bus and a struggle started. The man allegedly shoved the officers out of the way and fled down 161st Street.

The rookie officer was able to catch up to the suspect who turned and fired a single shot, striking the officer in the hip, according to Chief of Detectives James Essig.

The officer's partner then fired two shots back at the suspect who continued to flee into a nearby parking garage.

Investigators recovered a black bubble jacket, orange sweatshirt, and black mask that the suspect was wearing at the time.

Surveillance video shows the suspect exiting the parking garage wearing a white T-shirt and black pants. He was last seen at 161st Street and Hillside Avenue.

One person is being questioned in connection to the incident, but no arrests have been made.

The injured officer, assigned to the 103rd Precinct, was rushed to the hospital by his partner in their cruiser.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the rookie officer just graduated in December and his father is a detective in Brooklyn.

"The mom whispered in my ear she stated, I recalled at the graduation ceremony how you talked about your mother exhaling for the first time after you retired, she's still holding her breath, her child was on our street to protect the children of our city, we cannot thank them enough," Adams said.

A witness in a nearby business said she heard what sounded like firecrackers outside. When she went to close the door she saw a group of teenagers run by.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell held a joint presser at the hospital.

"This officer a 22-year-old, who took this job to protect our city began his assignment at the 103 precinct which covers Jamaica, Queens, three months ago today," Sewell said. "He was where our communities tell us they want our officers to be."

