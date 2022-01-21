1 NYPD officer killed, another critical after shooting in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- One cop was killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Harlem on Friday night.

The incident was reported on West 135th Street around 6 p.m.

The officers were taken to Harlem Hospital in police cruisers.

A suspect was also shot and is in unknown condition.



The officers were responding to a domestic call at the time. Police say the suspect was in a back room when officers engaged him.

Few other details were released.

There have been a total of four police officers and three suspects shot within the last 72 hours.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

