1 NYPD officer killed, another critical after shooting in Harlem

The incident was reported on West 135th Street around 6 p.m.
The officers were taken to Harlem Hospital in police cruisers.
A suspect was also shot and is in unknown condition.
The officers were responding to a domestic call at the time. Police say the suspect was in a back room when officers engaged him.
Few other details were released.
There have been a total of four police officers and three suspects shot within the last 72 hours.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
