1 NYPD officer killed, another critical after shooting in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- One cop was killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Harlem on Friday night.The incident was reported on West 135th Street around 6 p.m.The officers were taken to Harlem Hospital in police cruisers.A suspect was also shot and is in unknown condition.The officers were responding to a domestic call at the time. Police say the suspect was in a back room when officers engaged him.Few other details were released.There have been a total of four police officers and three suspects shot within the last 72 hours.----------