Police on Long Island step up effort to catch hit-and-run driver who killed teen

Suffolk County Police will distribute flyers about the October 12 crash in Coram that killed 13-year-old Tyler Phillips and injured Krystal Randolph. Stacey Sager has the story.

CORAM, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County are stepping up their efforts to find the hit-and-run driver who killed a teenage boy, leaving his family devastated.

"It's heartbreaking," mom Desira Mack said through tears. "I can't imagine. I still can't."

Officers will set up a checkpoint and distribute flyers about the crash that killed 13-year-old Tyler Phillips and injured his sister, Krystal Randolph.

Tyler and Krystal were walking home from Granny Park in Coram when they were struck by a dark-colored Chevy Equinox just before 7:30 p.m. on October 12.

The siblings were walking in the bike lane toward the homeless shelter where their family lives. It does not appear there was a sidewalk along the bike lane.

Tyler saw the oncoming car and acted quickly to pull his sister out of harm's way.

The driver who hit them fled the scene.

Tyler was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

His sister was also taken to the hospital and was treated for a sprained arm.

"A 13-year-old boy, I think we all could understand the sensitivity of this case," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said. "The pain that Desira is going through."

It's been two months since the tragic crash and police are slowly piecing together who the driver may be.

"We were able to identify the vehicle," Harrison said. "And it's important that we share if you see a Chevrolet Equinox 2005-2009, give us a call. Get that license plate and give us a call."

The goal of the checkpoint, which will be held throughout the day, is to encourage anyone who has information regarding the crash to come forward.

"Waking up every day not seeing my son hurts, so please, please come forward," Mack said. "Please, Christmas is not gonna be the same without him."

Crimestoppers is offering a fast cash reward to be issued within seven days of an arrest of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the perpetrator.

MORE NEWS: How to tell the difference between RSV, flu and COVID-19

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.