Council Speaker Corey Johnson will not run for mayor of New York City

NEW YORK CITY -- Corey Johnson is not running for mayor of New York City.
Johnson reveals that he's been dealing with depression.
"I believe its important to be open about this as well. Too often mental health issues are shrouded in secrecy and stigmas, which causes people struggling with these issues to feel alone. I encourage anyone who is experiencing a mental health condition to seek help. I did and I am better for it."
But he added, "I want to be clear that my decision to end this campaign is not the end of my public life. Far from it."
Here is Johnson's complete statement:
"It was no secret that I had been considering a run for mayor, and that I have put my campaign on pause for the past six months. I felt strongly that it was the right thing to do considering all that our city has been going through, including covid 19, the resulting shutdown and economic pain, and the long overdue national reckoning on race.
Just as I was open about the fact that I was considering a run for Mayor, I know want to be open about the fact that I have made the difficult decision not to run. This challenging time has let me to rethink how I can best be of service to this city, and I have come to the conclusion that this is not the right path for me. I thank everyone who supported my campaign for this most important job. I was so inspired by the passionate, knowledgeable and committed New Yorkers I met throughout this process. I know that there are plenty of good candidates, and I wish them well.
In the same spirit of openness, I would also add that I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the past few months, namely - depression. I am sharing this because I know from experience the value of speaking honestly about ones struggles. Ive been open about my sobriety, which along with my partner and mother, has been instrumental to me during this difficult time, and my HIV status. I believe its important to be open about this as well. Too often mental health issues are shrouded in secrecy and stigmas, which causes people struggling with these issues to feel alone. I encourage anyone who is experiencing a mental health condition to seek help. I did and I am better for it.
I want to be clear that my decision to end this campaign is not the end of my public life. Far from it. I will continue serving as Speaker of the City Council and working to improve the lives of New Yorkers. I love this City with all my heart and I believe by working together, we will come back stronger than ever. Lets continue looking out for one another and fighting for the greatest city in the world."
