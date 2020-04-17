coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Long Island nursing student raises money for health-care workers through crafting bracelets

By
MASSAPEQUA, New York (WABC) -- Long Island's Juliana Christy, an aspiring nurse, wanted to give back to health-care workers on the front lines since she could not join them just yet.

Christy decided she wanted to give back to her community by crafting bracelets to donate money for health-care workers in need. She eventually recruited her mom and her sister Marissa to join in on the crafting since she has to continue her online schooling.

"I just decided to order some beads online to make bracelets for my friends and family as something to do while we're quarantined at home," said Juliana. "Just to see that we can send bracelets to different units and hospitals, it can boost morale for them a little bit. Anything you can do for the health-care workers who are on the front lines at this time is I think great because they are doing so much for us."

She is calling the DIY project "Corona Cuffs". People can order personalized beaded bracelets for $7, and the money donated goes straight to direct relief's coronavirus program.

"At first we didn't think we would be able to make such a difference, we thought this was going to be a little thing and it turned into something big," said Marissa. "This is something so easy that we can do compared to what our friends in hospitals are doing."

Julianna has managed to donate more than $10,000 for the cause and has crafted over 1200 bracelets to those who have filled out order forms.

Julianna plans to continue crafting while keeping up with her nursing school online.

