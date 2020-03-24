Strengthening your health and nutrition during the COVID-19 quarantine

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting all aspects of our lives and strengthening your overall health, mental and physical, is more important than ever.Registered dietician, Vanessa Rissetto, MS, RD, CDN, addresses ways in which you can strengthen your health and diet during these uncertain times."You're not going to take some magic pill and be free of getting COVID-19, but you want to take some measures to be healthier," said Risetto.Exercising, staying hydrated, sleeping and maintaining a healthy and balanced diet are some of the main components Risetto recommends people need to be mindful of during this global pandemic."People should caution against this immunity thing because there is no magic pill and all you can do is try to stay healthy and follow the safety guidelines during this time," said Risetto.----------