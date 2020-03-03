Video captures fight erupting on cruise ship after coronavirus scare

Video captures the chaotic moment a fight breaks out on a cruise ship that was turned away from multiple ports amid coronavirus fears.

A passenger says tensions started to rise after the ship was denied permission to dock at multiple ports of call because two people on board had gotten sick, and some feared it was the novel coronavirus. It turns out, it was just the flu.

Video shows a crew member apparently using pepper spray to deal with the passengers who started turning on each other and cruise ship staff.

The ship eventually docked at Cozumel, Mexico.

The more than 4,500 guests were all given a full refund for the disruptive nature of the cruise.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fightcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News