Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Where COVID-19 has spread around the world

NEW YORK -- Global coronavirus cases have surpassed the 2.6 million mark with more than 187,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 850,000 cases have been confirmed in the United States.



NYC ZIPCODE TRACKER



END CODE

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

New York state

New Jersey

Connecticut

New York City

Long Island

RESOURCES

Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference

Free educational resources for parents and children

How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News

Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdccoronavirus connecticutcoronavirus new jerseycoronaviruscoronavirus new york
CORONAVIRUS
'Coronavirus is alive and well and living in NYC,' mayor says
'Station 19' cast shows appreciation, applauds for health heroes
More than $230M in unemployment issued in CT as death toll rises
Infant daughter of FDNY firefighter dies of COVID-19, department says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in 5 NYC residents tested for antibodies is positive, Cuomo says
Infant daughter of FDNY firefighter dies of COVID-19, department says
NY coronavirus death toll slows, hospitalizations flat
NYC 311 complaints: More noise and homeless, less pollution
'Coronavirus is alive and well and living in NYC,' mayor says
New Jersey approaches 100,000 confirmed cases
Sen. Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother dies of COVID-19
Show More
Newark mayor: City needs federal help to mitigate COVID impact
Lawmakers, many in masks, debate mammoth new COVID-19 aid package
Hip Hop Loves New York concert streaming for benefit
At least 7 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana
2020 NFL Draft: An important one for Giants and Jets
More TOP STORIES News