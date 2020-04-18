coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Nassau County hospital saves COVID-19 patient's life for second time

By
MANHASSET, Nassau County (WABC) -- A man who survived COVID-19 gave back to the hospital on Long Island that has now saved his life twice.

Adam Lilling was admitted to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset on March 22nd, his 40th birthday.

"My coughing started. I got weaker. I felt sicker every day," Lilling said. "I couldn't walk more than a couple steps without having a huge coughing fit."

At the hospital, Lilling participated in a clinical trial that studied treatments for COVID-19 patients and he soon began to recover.

"I was feeling significantly better. And then it was time to go home. So I went home. I still had to be quarantined for a week," Lilling said.

It was actually Lilling's third lease on life.

He who underwent a life-saving surgery at the same hospital during birth nearly four decades ago.

"When I was born, I had an issue with my pancreas and the doctors did an experimental surgery to save my life," Lilling said.

Lilling says after recovering from COVID-19, he was overcome with gratitude and wanted a way to give back.

He created a fundraiser on Northwell's community fundraiser website and raised more than $10,000 for medical supplies and PPE for Northwell staff.

"I'm eternally grateful to everyone at Northwell, ll the doctors all the nurses," Lilling said. "I really feel like the luckiest guy in the whole world and I really love my family and I've got a lot more living to do."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City



RESOURCES

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countymanhassetcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth care
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
Curran hoping to reopen marinas, beaches as hospitalizations down
Used masks, gloves litter creating public health hazard
Long Island Pride march postponed amid coronavirus pandemic
Woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president
Broadway star to have leg amputated due to coronavirus, wife says
New NY virus deaths under 550 for first time since April 1
Decline in hospitalizations providing hope for CT, Lamont says
Murphy: 'Blood on our hands' if stay at home order lifted
231 new deaths in NJ, but signs suggest crisis is plateauing
Curran hoping to reopen marinas, beaches as hospitalizations down
Show More
12-year-old birthday boy asks for donations for NJ soup kitchen
Cuomo: NY may be past plateau, nursing homes now big concern
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Helping New Yorkers with disabilities during cronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic: Canada, US extend border restrictions for another 30 days
More TOP STORIES News