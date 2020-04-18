Coronavirus News: Nassau County hospital saves COVID-19 patient's life for second time

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

MANHASSET, Nassau County (WABC) -- A man who survived COVID-19 gave back to the hospital on Long Island that has now saved his life twice.Adam Lilling was admitted to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset on March 22nd, his 40th birthday."My coughing started. I got weaker. I felt sicker every day," Lilling said. "I couldn't walk more than a couple steps without having a huge coughing fit."At the hospital, Lilling participated in a clinical trial that studied treatments for COVID-19 patients and he soon began to recover."I was feeling significantly better. And then it was time to go home. So I went home. I still had to be quarantined for a week," Lilling said.It was actually Lilling's third lease on life.He who underwent a life-saving surgery at the same hospital during birth nearly four decades ago."When I was born, I had an issue with my pancreas and the doctors did an experimental surgery to save my life," Lilling said.Lilling says after recovering from COVID-19, he was overcome with gratitude and wanted a way to give back.He created a fundraiser on Northwell's community fundraiser website and raised more than $10,000 for medical supplies and PPE for Northwell staff."I'm eternally grateful to everyone at Northwell, ll the doctors all the nurses," Lilling said. "I really feel like the luckiest guy in the whole world and I really love my family and I've got a lot more living to do."