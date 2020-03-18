Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: MTA asks for $4 billion in federal aid due to COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA asked the New York Congressional Delegation for $4 billion in federal aid.

Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye said the coronavirus is causing the MTA to face a financial calamity. Ridership is down 60% on the subways, 49% on buses, 90% on Metro-North and 67% on the Long Island Rail Road.

"We project the full impact will be over $4 billion by the end of 2020 - even without accounting for the expected collapse of the more than $6 billion in state and local taxes dedicated to the MTA," Foye said in a statement. "For these reasons, I am urgently requesting substantial federal aid at the level of MTA revenue losses ($3.7 billion assuming ridership trends this week continue for six months) and COVID-19 expenses (approximately $300 million annualized) as we continue to respond to the coronavirus pandemic."

The MTA says that they are continuing to disinfect subways, buses and rail cars on a 72-hour cycle. Access-A-Ride is sanitized daily.

In stations and on buses, they are cleaning and disinfecting the surfaces customers touch at least twice a day.

Foy said they are committed to staying open for those who need the MTA and for those whom we all need, like medical professionals, law enforcement, and food services workers.

For more information please visit Twitter at @NYCTSubway, and @NYCTBus, and via phone at 511. Check new.mta.info/coronavirus and sign up for the City's text alerts by texting COVID to 692-692.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path

Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as coronavirus keeps people home

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?

Coronavirus closures and cancelations

Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew york citycoronavirus new york citymtacoronavirussubwaycoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new york
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
MTA now disinfecting every subway station twice a day
CORONAVIRUS
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More than 2 dozen statues outfitted with face masks
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Ribbons of Remembrance: Westchester honors COVID-19 victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News