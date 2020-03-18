Coronavirus Update: MTA asks for $4 billion in federal aid due to COVID-19

Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye said the coronavirus is causing the MTA to face a financial calamity. Ridership is down 60% on the subways, 49% on buses, 90% on Metro-North and 67% on the Long Island Rail Road.
"We project the full impact will be over $4 billion by the end of 2020 - even without accounting for the expected collapse of the more than $6 billion in state and local taxes dedicated to the MTA," Foye said in a statement. "For these reasons, I am urgently requesting substantial federal aid at the level of MTA revenue losses ($3.7 billion assuming ridership trends this week continue for six months) and COVID-19 expenses (approximately $300 million annualized) as we continue to respond to the coronavirus pandemic."
The MTA says that they are continuing to disinfect subways, buses and rail cars on a 72-hour cycle. Access-A-Ride is sanitized daily.
In stations and on buses, they are cleaning and disinfecting the surfaces customers touch at least twice a day.
Foy said they are committed to staying open for those who need the MTA and for those whom we all need, like medical professionals, law enforcement, and food services workers.
For more information please visit new.mta.info/coronavirus
