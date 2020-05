Coronavirus Updates: New Jersey drive-thru site stops taking new individuals

National Guard arriving at Bergen County Community College as they open New Jersey’s first drive through testing site at 8 am @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/PW5Nli5aHH — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) March 20, 2020

BERGEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A new drive-thru coronavirus testing site opened in New Jersey Friday, and officials reported such an overwhelming response that they have stopped accepting new individuals for the day.The testing site is first of its kind in the state and is located at Bergen Community College, and it will be open seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.The Department of Health issued a statement, saying, "The Bergen County Testing Site will continue testing as many people as it can before it closes at 4:00 p.m. today. Due to the overwhelming response, the site will not accept additional individuals today and encourages residents to return at 8:00 am tomorrow."In order to be eligible for testing, individuals must be current New Jersey residents and experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness.The focus will be on testing first responders and health care workers. They are hoping to process 2,500 people a week.This center will run very differently from testing centers in New York, where you are required to have an appointment made by a doctor.No appointment needed at Bergen County Community College.They are asking only those with symptoms to come to this drive through collection site and bring your New Jersey license.When they arrive, they'll be screened for symptoms of fever, shortness of breath or cough. Individuals who are otherwise asymptomatic will be turned away.New Jersey tightened its social distancing policies on Thursday, shutting down barber shops, nail salons, tattoo and massage parlors as well as health clubs.They are also planning on opening a second site in Homedale, Monmouth County.