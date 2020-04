Coronavirus News: 10 nursing homes in NY have at least 30 COVID-19 deaths

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Ten nursing homes have at least 30 confirmed coronavirus deaths in New York state as of Friday. The residents are among the most vulnerable in the population.Among those with the highest amount of deaths include several from the New York City, suburban, and Long Island area.The list is based on a survey sent by the state. "We only know what they tell us," Governor Andrew Cuomo said.Below is the list of nursing homes with more than 20 deaths:Cobble Hill Health Center, Inc Brooklyn - 55Kings Harbor Multicare Center Bronx -- 45The Plaza Rehab and Nursing Center Bronx -- 35Franklin Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Queens -- 44Carmel Richmond Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Richmond -- 44Holliswood Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare Queens -- 40Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care & Rehab Queens -- 38The Plaza Rehab and Nursing Center Bronx -- 35Bensonhurst Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare Kings -- 34Mary Manning Walsh Nursing Home Co Inc Manhattan -- 31Regency Extended Care Center Westchester -- 30Carillon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Suffolk -- 29Apex Rehabilitation & Care Center Suffolk -- 26Sapphire Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing of Central Queens, LLCQueens -- 26The Wartburg Home Westchester - 26When asked about the deaths in nursing homes in New York, Governor Cuomo said, "We've taken radical measures vis-a-vis nursing homes. No visitors. Think about how harsh of a policy that is, no visitors in a nursing home. These are people who live for visitors. No visitors. Staff testing. Different cleanliness procedures. More equipment. But, the virus is nothing to be underestimated and the virus is very good at killing, and the virus is very good at killing older people and people with compromised immune systems. and thats why the virus seeks out nursing homes."