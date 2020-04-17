Coronavirus News: 10 nursing homes in NY have at least 30 COVID-19 deaths

Among those with the highest amount of deaths include several from the New York City, suburban, and Long Island area.
The list is based on a survey sent by the state. "We only know what they tell us," Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
Below is the list of nursing homes with more than 20 deaths:
Cobble Hill Health Center, Inc Brooklyn - 55
Kings Harbor Multicare Center Bronx -- 45
The Plaza Rehab and Nursing Center Bronx -- 35
Franklin Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Queens -- 44
Carmel Richmond Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Richmond -- 44
Holliswood Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare Queens -- 40
Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care & Rehab Queens -- 38
Bensonhurst Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare Kings -- 34
Mary Manning Walsh Nursing Home Co Inc Manhattan -- 31
Regency Extended Care Center Westchester -- 30
Carillon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Suffolk -- 29
Apex Rehabilitation & Care Center Suffolk -- 26
Sapphire Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing of Central Queens, LLCQueens -- 26
The Wartburg Home Westchester - 26
When asked about the deaths in nursing homes in New York, Governor Cuomo said, "We've taken radical measures vis-a-vis nursing homes. No visitors. Think about how harsh of a policy that is, no visitors in a nursing home. These are people who live for visitors. No visitors. Staff testing. Different cleanliness procedures. More equipment. But, the virus is nothing to be underestimated and the virus is very good at killing, and the virus is very good at killing older people and people with compromised immune systems. and thats why the virus seeks out nursing homes."
