Coronavirus News: New York expanding COVID-19 testing criteria, collection

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that New York is expanding diagnostic testing criteria so that first responders, front-line healthcare workers and essential workers can all be tested for COVID-19.The Governor also signed an executive order authorizing all independent pharmacies in New York to be collection sites for COVID-19 testing.Cuomo noted that the "hell" that the state has lived through has only been 56 days, but he said that the actions taken has allowed for 100,000 fewer infections than first projectedStarting Saturday, front-line healthcare workers at Bellevue, Elmhurst, Montefiore, SUNY Downstate Hospitals will begin to get antibody tests.Next week, MTA and transit workers along with members of the NYPD and State Police will also be able to get antibody testing.The Governor said the state's 300 labs have gotten more equipment and supplies that he hopes will allow them to double the number of tests the state processes in a day from around 20,000 up to 40,000.With the labs able to handle more tests, Governor Cuomo said the focus is now on increasing the availability of collection sites for samples.The executive order expands collection to all of the state's roughly 5,000 independent pharmacies.Some pharmacies that are part of larger chains have already been collecting specimen, but the order now allows all pharmacies to do so.The Governor noted that the "hell" that the state has lived through has only been 56 days, but he said that the actions taken have allowed for 100,000 fewer infections than first projected.