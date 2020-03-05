Coronavirus News: NYC school teacher self-quarantines after traveling abroad

NEW YORK (WABC) -- At least one New York City school teacher has self-quarantined as the number of COVID-19 cases and suspected cases continue to increase.
City officials revealed on Wednesday that several teachers have come forward after returning from traveling abroad.
First public school district in New York closes in response to coronavirus
The teacher who self-quarantined has no symptoms.
School administrators say vigilance is being stepped up throughout the city. Under a new action plan, rooms in all schools will be cleaned and disinfected twice a week
Schools will also be well-stocked with cleaning and hygiene supplies.
In addition, all student exchange and study abroad programs are being canceled, along with any trips to virus-affected nations.
