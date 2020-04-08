Coronavirus News: 12 deaths at Elizabeth nursing home

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey nursing home is being closed to new admissions after at least a dozen deaths there were linked to the pandemic.Eight staff members and another 16 residents at the Elizabeth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for the virus.Five others are waiting for test results."Health officials have confirmed that at least 12 out of the 22 deaths in a nursing home were tied to the COVID-19 virus and at least eight staff members have tested positive, said Mayor J. Christian Bollwage. "This is truly heartbreaking for the families and my thoughts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time."Approximately 10% of the virus deaths in New Jersey have been linked to nursing homes.