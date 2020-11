COVID Live Updates: Cases in US likely 8 times higher than reported, CDC says

Here are more of today's headlines:

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 219,442 tests reported yesterday, 8,176 were positive (3.72% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 3,103.



Sadly, there were 39 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/2GM8xCbhID — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 27, 2020

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:

➡️4,100 new positive cases

➡️326,473 cumulative total cases

➡️19 new confirmed deaths

➡️15,113 total deaths



We are still in the midst of this pandemic. Protect yourself and your family. Mask up. Practice social distancing.

https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/8oxZHIIrPf — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 27, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- COVID cases across the U.S. may be 8 times higher than previously reported, according to a researcher at the CDC.The report comes as the U.S. hit another grim milestone, surpassing 13 million COVID cases.In addition, 90,000 hospitalizations were reported on Friday across the country. This as the holiday season kicks into gear.New York City reported 1,522 new cases of coronavirus Friday, with 114 patients admitted to hospitals in the city with COVID-related symptoms. The 7-day average infection rate now stands at 3.33 percent across all five boroughs. "We CANNOT let up the fight this weekend, New York City," Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted. "Wear a mask, get tested and help us push back this second wave."The three-week order takes effect Monday. It came as the county confirmed 24 new deaths and 4,544 new cases of COVID-19. The five-day average of new cases was 4,751. Nearly 2,000 people in the county are hospitalized. "We know we are asking a lot from so many who have been sacrificing for months on end," Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. "Acting with collective urgency right now is essential if we want to put a stop to this surge." The order advises residents to stay home "as much as possible" and to wear a face covering when they go out. It bans people from gathering with people who aren't in their households, whether publicly or privately.13,047,202 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US hit 12 million last Saturday. New York reported 8,176 new cases, the highest daily case count in the state since April , Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday. More than 3,100 people are now hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Cuomo also announced 39 new coronavirus related deaths.At one New York eatery, your table is ready - along with your coronavirus test results. City Winery, an upscale chain, is trying a novel approach to indoor dining during a pandemic: Two nights a week, all patrons and staffers at its Manhattan location have to take a rapid virus test on-site and get an all-clear before coming in. Costing diners $50 per person, it's an elite experiment and health experts caution that a test isn't a failsafe. So does City Winery's CEO, but he thinks the idea is worth trying as restaurants try to get through a year of shutdowns and social distancing.Italian authorities will soon approve an experiment with "COVID tested" flights from three U.S. airports with the aim of eliminating the required 14-day quarantine for passengers arriving in Italy, Rome's main airport said Thursday. An ADR statement said that pending approval from Italy's transport, health and foreign ministries, starting sometime in December passengers coming from New York, Newark or Atlanta airports wouldn't have to quarantine if they test negative for the coronavirus within 48 hours of departure and also upon arrival in Rome.New Jersey reported 4,100 new positive cases of COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday. There have now been 326,473 confirmed cases in the state. New Jersey also recorded 19 new confirmed deaths, raising the state's death toll to 15,113.AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Wednesday acknowledged a manufacturing error that is raising questions about preliminary results of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone