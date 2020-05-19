Coronavirus News: NYC will take 4 years to recover from pandemic unemployment, report says

It comes as a new report finds it will take the city to at least four years to reach pre-pandemic employment numbers.
That's according to the city's Independent Budget Office.
According to the analysis, the city will not begin to rebound from this crisis for another two years.
The IBO projects the city will lose a total of 446,000 jobs by September.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address