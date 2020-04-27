Taxi drivers who deliver free meals to homebound NYers to receive pay increase

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There was a big win on Sunday for taxi and other for-hire drivers delivering free meals to homebound New Yorkers during the pandemic - a pay increase.The Taxi and Limousine Commission began recruiting drivers last month, offering $15 an hour.However, many who signed up waited weeks to get paid.The TLC says to simplify the process, starting Sunday, drivers will make a flat fee of $53 per delivery route, which means they will get more money, and get it more quickly.The head of New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is pleased with the decision, but said the city still needs to provide masks and gloves to protect the drivers and the people they serve.Eyewitness News reached out to the city, and they say they are providing PPE to all drivers.