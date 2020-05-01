Coronavirus News: Food distribution event set for Friday in Elmhurst

Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens will hand out 11,000 bags of food in Elmhurst.
The area is one of the hardest hit communities from COVID-19.
Queens itself has seen nearly 50,000 confirmed cases and more than 48,000 deaths.
The distribution takes place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday at Saint Bartholomew Catholic Church on Whitney Avenue.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address