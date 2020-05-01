Coronavirus News: Food distribution event set for Friday in Elmhurst

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A new food distribution event gets underway in Queens Friday.Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens will hand out 11,000 bags of food in Elmhurst.The area is one of the hardest hit communities from COVID-19.Queens itself has seen nearly 50,000 confirmed cases and more than 48,000 deaths.The distribution takes place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday at Saint Bartholomew Catholic Church on Whitney Avenue.