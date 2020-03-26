Coronavirus impact: Peeps temporarily halts production amid COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Peeps, the iconic Easter shaped marshmallows, has temporarily halted production at their two factories in Pennsylvania due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

Just Born Quality Confections, the candy maker that produces Peeps, Mike and Ike, and Hot Tamales released a statement on its website announcing production suspension at their Bethlehem and Philadelphia locations.

"In response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, we are temporarily suspending production at our facilities in Bethlehem and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, effective no later than March 25 at 6:30 a.m. through at least April 7, 2020."

The Peeps and Company store in Center Valley, Pennsylvania will also be closed through at least April 7, the website says.

The company says they have already shopped its Easter supply of peeps to retailers, but warned there could be a shortage on some items.

"All of our Peeps have been produced and shipped to retailers for this upcoming Easter season. We do have inventory of Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg's Peanut Chews for the short term but may experience out of stocks on several individual items. We will continue to work with our retail partners to ensure that the fans of our brands can continue to enjoy them during this challenging time."

The company says all associates will continue to be paid during the closure and they are using the opportunity to further clean and sanitize all production and office facilities.

